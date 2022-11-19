NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 568,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.99. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.
NuStar Energy Company Profile
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.
