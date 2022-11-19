NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 568,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.99. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

