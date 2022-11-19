Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Trading Up 75%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 75% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODMUF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Old Mutual from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.