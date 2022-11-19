OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $168,355.47 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

