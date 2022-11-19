Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 4.2%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.27. Approximately 28,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Opsens Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$246.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

