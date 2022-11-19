Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.
