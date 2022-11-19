OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 300,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

