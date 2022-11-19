Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

