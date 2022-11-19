Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OM opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,131 shares of company stock valued at $901,968. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

