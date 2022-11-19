Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $26,306.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,887.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $26,306.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $484,887.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

