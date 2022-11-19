Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31.

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

