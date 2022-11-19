PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,309 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.28% of PepsiCo worth $634,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,717. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

