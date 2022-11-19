Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $273.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.72.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

