Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3897 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.1 %
PRNDY opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
