Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 2.9%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.10 ($0.32). Approximately 632,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 543,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.90 ($0.33).

Pharos Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £117.85 million and a PE ratio of 301.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.54.

Insider Transactions at Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider John Martin acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($23,889.54). In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £977.08 ($1,148.16). Also, insider John Martin acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £20,330 ($23,889.54). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 137,401 shares of company stock worth $2,796,783.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

