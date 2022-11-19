Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
