PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

