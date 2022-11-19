Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Acquires $102,897.46 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Porch Group Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Porch Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

