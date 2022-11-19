Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Hits $6.58 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $80.37 million and $6.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00029270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00238927 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05282296 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,161,638.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

