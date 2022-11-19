ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.07) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.91 ($6.09) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 1.6 %

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €8.70 ($8.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a one year high of €15.55 ($16.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.34 and a 200 day moving average of €8.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.