Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,576 ($18.52) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($18.80) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($18.57) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.22) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.60 ($19.45).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 978.60 ($11.50) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.72 ($17.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 954.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The stock has a market cap of £26.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.23.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

