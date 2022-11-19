Quantum Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $181,104.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,702.46 or 1.00005609 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00239115 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01278931 USD and is down -17.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,440.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.