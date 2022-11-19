Raymond James Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $10.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of DNA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,195.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,683,553.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,192.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,683,591.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,195.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,683,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

