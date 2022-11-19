ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.17 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 100.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.17 million and $3,914.04 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00383976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003074 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018183 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

