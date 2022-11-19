Reef Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $64.07 million and $17.03 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.07959656 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00570233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,610,351,417 coins and its circulating supply is 20,610,303,872 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

