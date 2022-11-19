Reviewing Sema4 (SMFR) and The Competition

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sema4 to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.67 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

This table compares Sema4 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sema4’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sema4 has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sema4 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sema4 Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

Sema4 currently has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 395.55%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 113.22%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sema4 beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

