RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Moffett Nathanson

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.87.

RNG stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $248.95.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,372 shares of company stock valued at $766,513. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

