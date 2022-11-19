Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $91,645.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00295745 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $97,246.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

