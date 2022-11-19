Robert W. Baird Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $34.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Q2 Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of QTWO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.