Robert W. Baird Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $34.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of QTWO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after acquiring an additional 221,085 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

