Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of RHHBY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

