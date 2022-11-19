Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,292.73 or 0.07739133 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $137.79 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,278.38048004 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,975,559.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

