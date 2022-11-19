Royal Bank of Canada Raises Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 135

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

