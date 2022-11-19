SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $138.92

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $138.92 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,007,264,210,448 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com.
SafeMoon Token Trading
