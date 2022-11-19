Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCL. Cormark lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price target on Shawcor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shawcor Stock Performance

TSE SCL opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10.

Insider Activity at Shawcor

About Shawcor

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

