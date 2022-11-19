Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Drops By 7.4%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP Group Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

