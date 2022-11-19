SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.