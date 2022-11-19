SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SITM stock opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.95.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $203,497. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 96.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

