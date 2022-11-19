SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $779,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 454,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,969.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $779,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 454,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,969.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $32,628.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,825 shares of company stock worth $5,106,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 180.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

