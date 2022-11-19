SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
SkyWater Technology stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SkyWater Technology news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $779,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 454,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,969.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $779,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 454,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,969.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $32,628.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,825 shares of company stock worth $5,106,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 180.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
