Sourceless Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $172.26 million and approximately $3.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810565 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

