Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

EDTXF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78. Spectral Medical has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 603.81% and a negative net margin of 680.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Spectral Medical will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

