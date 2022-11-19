Spell Token Price Down 2.7% This Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Spell Token has a market cap of $69.31 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,603,813,057 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

