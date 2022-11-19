Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at 1.33 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of 0.96 and a 1-year high of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

