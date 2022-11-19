Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Splunk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Splunk by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

