Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $151.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.72.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

SPOT stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $266.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

