Square Token (SQUA) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $90.82 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.91 or 0.00262229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.33 or 0.07861555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00572780 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.16 or 0.29835193 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 44.36022104 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,662,594.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

