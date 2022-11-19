SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 325 at UBS Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 355 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.82) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($2.94) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.86.

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

