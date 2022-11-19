ssv.network (SSV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.33 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00057832 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $107.33 million and $2.68 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
