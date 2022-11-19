Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STGW. Benchmark began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.61.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 7,481.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,591 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 519,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

