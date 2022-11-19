Stephens Downgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

UVSP opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 605,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

