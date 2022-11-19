Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$3.37 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Couloir Capital raised their target price on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

TSE STGO opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11. Steppe Gold has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 34,900 shares of Steppe Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$38,362.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,218,656.84.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

