StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.