StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.
STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity at StepStone Group
In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
StepStone Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.
StepStone Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.
About StepStone Group
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
